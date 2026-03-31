Yussuf Poulsen Injury: Should return before season end

Poulsen (thigh) is around a week or two away from running again, but is expected to be an option by the end of the season, according to Hamburger Morgenpost.

Poulsen has been out the past month as he continues his rough run of injuries this season, still not training but planning to start running again in around a week. This is good news for the club as they may now have two forwards returning to end the season, as Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit (ankle) is on a similar path, although both returns remain up in the air. Even once Poulsen is fit again, he is likely to serve a minor role, with one goal in 12 appearances (one start) this season.