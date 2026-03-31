Yussuf Poulsen headshot

Yussuf Poulsen Injury: Should return before season end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Poulsen (thigh) is around a week or two away from running again, but is expected to be an option by the end of the season, according to Hamburger Morgenpost.

Poulsen has been out the past month as he continues his rough run of injuries this season, still not training but planning to start running again in around a week. This is good news for the club as they may now have two forwards returning to end the season, as Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit (ankle) is on a similar path, although both returns remain up in the air. Even once Poulsen is fit again, he is likely to serve a minor role, with one goal in 12 appearances (one start) this season.

Yussuf Poulsen
Hamburger SV
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yussuf Poulsen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yussuf Poulsen See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday Nov. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday Nov. 7
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 6, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 25, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
SOC
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 26, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 27, 2021