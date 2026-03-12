Yussuf Poulsen headshot

Yussuf Poulsen Injury: Suffers new injury in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Poulsen (thigh) suffered a new injury in training Wednesday and is ruled out for the time being, according to BILD.

Poulsen just can't catch a break this season, as the forward picked up another thigh injury during Wednesday's training session and is headed back to the sidelines. He has appeared in only 12 Bundesliga matches this campaign with just one start and a single goal, with injuries constantly disrupting his rhythm. Poulsen has mostly been a depth option off the bench, so his latest setback shouldn't have any real impact on the starting XI.

Yussuf Poulsen
Hamburger SV
