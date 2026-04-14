Yussuf Poulsen Injury: Training individually

Poulsen (thigh) has been involved in partial practice after returning to field work in his rehabilitation from a moderate injury, the team reported Tuesday.

Poulsen is getting closer to fully overcoming a muscular problem that has prevented him from playing in the last four league game weeks. He has seen a limited role throughout the season and might bounce back only for a few minutes of play in the final fixtures, but he'll add a talented option in the rotation with Robert Nesta Glatzel and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer.