Yussuf Poulsen Injury: Trains with teammates
Puolsen (thigh) has joined team training, according to Lukas Dombrowski of Bild.de.
Poulsen has not played in over a month due to some muscle issues, but is finally starting to see some further progress in his return, joining team training after training individually two weeks ago. This leaves him as a late call heading into their upcoming match against Frankfurt on Saturday. His return would likely only give them more depth, although he is a solid veteran presence to have around the club.
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