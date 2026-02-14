Yussuf Poulsen News: Option off bench

Poulsen (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin.

Poulsen is available as an option off the bench for Saturday's showdown against Union Berlin after fully recovering from the ankle injury that had sidelined him since mid-December and returning to full team training Tuesday. He reenters the matchday squad but does not break into the starting XI. That said, the Danish striker has mainly served as a depth piece this season and will need to battle for consistent minutes up top.