Yussuf Poulsen News: Option off bench
Poulsen (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin.
Poulsen is available as an option off the bench for Saturday's showdown against Union Berlin after fully recovering from the ankle injury that had sidelined him since mid-December and returning to full team training Tuesday. He reenters the matchday squad but does not break into the starting XI. That said, the Danish striker has mainly served as a depth piece this season and will need to battle for consistent minutes up top.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yussuf Poulsen See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday Nov. 7November 6, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25October 25, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team NewsAugust 30, 2023
-
World Cup
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot OddsOctober 26, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksSeptember 27, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yussuf Poulsen See More