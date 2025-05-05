Yussuf Poulsen News: Scores late
Poulsen scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Bayern Munich.
Poulsen broke Bavarian hearts with a late equalizer that stopped Bayern from winning the title. The striker has fallen to a true depth option in the last three campaigns, and remains a more limited option. Barring a major surprise it's unlikely his role will be set for a major increase.
