Yusuf Kabadayi News: Appears in friendly
Kabadayi (knee) appeared for 17 minutes off the bench in a friendly.
Kabadayi is seeing his return to the playing field after last season ended early due to knee surgery, seeing time off the bench during the preseason. He held a minor role before the injury last season and only appeared five times for 66 minutes, hoping to improve on that role heading into the new season fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now