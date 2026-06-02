Yuto Nagatomo News: Makes history at fifth World Cup

Nagatomo has been named in Japan's World Cup squad as a backup option on the left flank, set to become the first Asian player ever to appear at five different World Cups if he features in the tournament.

Nagatomo returned to FC Tokyo for the final chapter of his remarkable career and continues to bring experience, leadership and professionalism to the squad that makes him an invaluable presence in the dressing room regardless of his playing time. The veteran's vast international experience, having played in World Cups in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022, gives him a unique perspective and authority that manager Moriyasu will draw upon throughout the competition. Nagatomo heads into what will almost certainly be his final World Cup as one of the most iconic figures in Japanese football history, and his presence in the squad is as much about leadership and mentality as it is about what he can provide on the pitch.