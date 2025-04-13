Yuya Kubo Injury: Held out of training
Kubo (hamstring) was held out of training Thursday and was not an option during the 1-0 win over DC United, per Laurel Pfahler of the Queens City Press.
Kubo had begun training, however is not limited as he suffers a set back in his return from his hamstring injury. He has missed the last three games, and is at risk of missing another if the midfielder cannot participate in a full week of training.
