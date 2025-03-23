Yuya Kubo Injury: Off with hamstring injury

Kubo recorded two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Atlanta United. He was subbed off due to injury in the 81st minute with a hamstring injury, per staff writer Carter Chapley.

Kubo looked to have picked up a minor hamstring injury that forced him to sub off in the 81st minute. He has earned a starting spot in the attack for Cincinnati, starting all five games with a goal to open up the campaign.