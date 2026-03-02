Yuya Kubo News: Retires from professional soccer

Kubo announced on his instagram that he retires from professional soccer following his recent departure from Cincinnati.

Kubo is calling it a career at 32, closing the book on a professional journey that took him from Japan to Europe and most recently to the United States with Cincinnati, where he spent the last six seasons. During that run, he delivered 15 goals and six assists while generating 106 chances across 158 MLS appearances, carving out a steady role in the attack. He was part of the 2023 Supporters' Shield winning side and will be remembered as a true utility piece, a versatile operator capable of lining up in multiple spots and doing the dirty work wherever his team needed him most.