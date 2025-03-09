Yuya Kubo News: Scores late goal

Kubo scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 win against Toronto FC.

Kubo saw his first goal of the season Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 88th minute to seal the win. Ultimately, this would be his best match of the season thus far, notching two chances created, three crosses and four shots. He has started in all three games this season, notching 220 minutes of play.