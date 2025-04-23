Yvan Neyou Noupa Injury: Available against Girona

Neyou (back) is available for Thrusday's clash against Girona, coach Borja Jimenez confirmed in the press conference.

Neyou needed to be substituted before the end of their last contest against Mallorca due to lower back problems. He has recovered from that issue, as he is back available for Thursday's game against Girona. He has been an undisputed starter for Leganes and is expected to return directly into the starting XI in the midfield.