Yvan Neyou Noupa headshot

Yvan Neyou Noupa Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Neyou was forced off in the 80th minute of Saturday's 0-0 draw against Mallorca due to an apparent back injury.

Neyou couldn't end the game on Saturday against Mallorca since he was forced off after holding his lower back. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to know the extent of that injury and if he has to miss some time to recover. Oscar is expected to see increased playing time in the midfield for Leganes if this is the case.

Yvan Neyou Noupa
Leganes
More Stats & News
