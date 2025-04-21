Yvan Neyou Noupa Injury: Forced off injured

Neyou was forced off in the 80th minute of Saturday's 0-0 draw against Mallorca due to an apparent back injury.

Neyou couldn't end the game on Saturday against Mallorca since he was forced off after holding his lower back. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to know the extent of that injury and if he has to miss some time to recover. Oscar is expected to see increased playing time in the midfield for Leganes if this is the case.