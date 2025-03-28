Yvan Neyou Noupa Injury: Not likely to play

Neyou (strain) might not be ready to play against Real Madrid on Saturday, manager Borja Jimenez told media during his pre-match press conference Friday. "We have to assess Neyou, he left injured and only arrived on Thursday afternoon, we haven't been able to see him."

All signs point to Neyou not being ready to play Saturday, and if that's the case, it'd be a huge blow for Leganes due to his box-to-box ability in midfield. If Neyou can't go, then Renato Tapia would likely remain in a central midfield role, while the manager could choose to start another central defender to provide more coverage at the back in a game where they'll be massive underdogs.