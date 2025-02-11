Yvan Neyou Noupa News: Attempts to spark attack

Neyou Noupa (suspension) registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Valencia. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 23rd minute.

Neyou Noupa was one of the few bright spots for Leganes' offense in their 2-0 defeat against Valencia on Sunday. In 90 minutes played, he completed the most passes of any player in the match with 60, created two chances, made eight passes into the final third, and completed both of his dribbles. Despite just having two goal contributions in 18 starts, Neyou Noupa has been a stable presence for Leganes this season, and will aim to do so once again against Deportivo Alvaes on Saturday.