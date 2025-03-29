Yvan Neyou Noupa News: Starting against Madrid
Neyou (strain) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Real Madrid.
Neyou wasn't likely to play but has seen a huge boost in the past day, with the midfielder now starting Saturday. This is great news after his early exit last match, with the club gaining back a regular starter who should continue to see solid time, starting in 23 of his 24 appearances this season.
