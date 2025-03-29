Fantasy Soccer
Yvan Neyou Noupa headshot

Yvan Neyou Noupa News: Starting against Madrid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Neyou (strain) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Real Madrid.

Neyou wasn't likely to play but has seen a huge boost in the past day, with the midfielder now starting Saturday. This is great news after his early exit last match, with the club gaining back a regular starter who should continue to see solid time, starting in 23 of his 24 appearances this season.

