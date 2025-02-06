Yvandro Borges Sanches News: Plays with the reserve team

Sanches played 25 minutes for Gladbach's reserve team in the Regionalliga West on Monday after recovering from illness.

Sanches has recovered from his illness and returned to action. He played about 30 minutes with the reserve team of Gladbach on Monday. His status at the club remains uncertain as he could stay with the senior squad, continue with the reserves, or be loaned out again after spending last season on loan at NEC Nijmegen. The winger has 25 caps for Luxembourg and has scored three goals.