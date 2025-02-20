Yvann Macon Injury: Back to team training

Macon (knee) was not included in the squad for Saturday's game against Marseille as he needed more time to recover from his injury. However, he returned to full team training this week and is expected to be available for Saturday's match against Angers, according to coach Eirik Horneland in the press conference.

Macon missed the last two games due to a setback with his knee injury. However, he participated in full training with the squad this week and is expected to be available for Saturday's match.