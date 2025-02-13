Yvann Macon Injury: Likely a late call for Saturday

Macon (knee) is still dealing with knee discomfort and is likely to be a late call for Saturday's clash against Marseille. Coach Eirik Horneland mentioned in the press conference that a decision is still pending.

Macon came off the bench for 17 minutes against Lille before missing the game against Rennes due to knee discomfort. He is likely to be a late call for Saturday's match, with his availability depending on the final training sessions as the coach continues to assess the situation.