Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yvann Macon headshot

Yvann Macon Injury: Likely a late call for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Macon (knee) is still dealing with knee discomfort and is likely to be a late call for Saturday's clash against Marseille. Coach Eirik Horneland mentioned in the press conference that a decision is still pending.

Macon came off the bench for 17 minutes against Lille before missing the game against Rennes due to knee discomfort. He is likely to be a late call for Saturday's match, with his availability depending on the final training sessions as the coach continues to assess the situation.

Yvann Macon
St. Etienne
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now