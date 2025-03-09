Yvann Macon News: Empty stats in draw

Macon took three shots (none on target) and tallied six crosses (zero accurate) in St. Etienne's 1-1 draw against Le Havre Sunday.

Macon was effectively a net negative for St. Etienne once you consider the five fouls he committed. He will need to be more efficient next Sunday but has the matchup to do so with Montpellier on the other side. Montpellier is the lone team below St. Etienne in the Ligue 1 table.