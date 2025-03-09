Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yvann Macon headshot

Yvann Macon News: Empty stats in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Macon took three shots (none on target) and tallied six crosses (zero accurate) in St. Etienne's 1-1 draw against Le Havre Sunday.

Macon was effectively a net negative for St. Etienne once you consider the five fouls he committed. He will need to be more efficient next Sunday but has the matchup to do so with Montpellier on the other side. Montpellier is the lone team below St. Etienne in the Ligue 1 table.

Yvann Macon
St. Etienne
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now