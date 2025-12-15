Bissouma has yet to play his first minutes of the season for Tottenham after going through a difficult period, both on the pitch due to an ankle issue and off it because of behavioral issues under new coach Thomas Frank, as well as several personal problems. He was the victim of an assault in Cannes, a burglary at his London home, and a scam, during which he reportedly lost more than a million euros worth of watches, jewelry, and other valuables. Left deeply traumatized, he even stayed overnight at the club's training center out of fear of returning home. Bissouma gave an interview in which he spoke about fear, paranoia, insomnia, and a loss of confidence, while also apologizing to the fans and expressing hope that the AFCON can help him get back on track and properly launch his 2025\/26 season.