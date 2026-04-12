Yves Bissouma Injury: Fit for bench
Bissouma (strain) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Sunderland.
Bissouma is back in the side after a decent absence, using the recent international break to recover and train. This is his first appearance on the team sheet in over a month after missing four games. With only eight appearances (five starts) all season, his main goal will be to remain fit and see the end of the season through on the field.
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