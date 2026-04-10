Yves Bissouma Injury: Training ahead of Sunday
Bissouma (strain) was back in training and should be an option for Sunday's match against Sunderland.
Bissouma was out ahead of the international break with a strain but appears to be on the mend this week, as the midfielder was back in training. This could lead him to play Sunday, still having another day to train and work on recovery. He has only been an option for eight appearances (five starts) all season, so they will hope to have him fit for the final two months of the season.
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