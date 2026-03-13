Yves Bissouma headshot

Yves Bissouma Injury: Won't face Liverpool

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 8:34am

Bissouma is out for Sunday's game against Liverpool, according to manager Igor Tudor. "Bissouma has muscular problems."

Bissouma is the latest addition to the Spurs' lengthy injury report, and his absence will make things complicated for Tudor in midfield since Conor Gallagher (illness) is doubtful, while Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring) and Joao Palhinha (head) are out. Archie Gray should slot in central midfield due to the lack of depth, and since the nature of the injury is uncertain, it's unclear if Bissouma will be ready to play against Atletico Madrid or Nottingham Forest next week before the international break.

Yves Bissouma
Tottenham Hotspur
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