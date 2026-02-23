Yves Bissouma News: Active defensively in Sunday's loss
Bissouma recorded four tackles (three won), four clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Arsenal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.
Bissouma made his fourth start of the season Sunday and completed the full 90 minutes for the first time. Although his side conceded four goals, Bissouma was very active on the defensive end of the pitch. He won six duels, made four clearances, won three tackles, intercepted two passes and blocked one shot. He was able to log all those stats in part because Arsenal dominated possession, but with how Spurs' season is going that could continue to be the case in many upcoming matches. Still, Bissouma and the rest of Spurs' midfield and defense need to drastically improve their performance in order to get the club out of the relegation battle.
