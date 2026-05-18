Yvon Mvogo News: Allows two in loss

Mvogo made three saves and conceded two goals during Sunday's 2-0 loss against Le Havre.

Mvogo couldn't do much to prevent his team's loss as he saw teammate Abdoulaye Faye scoring an own goal while trying to cut a cross in the first half and then Issa Soumare had an easy one-on-one against him to set the final score at 2-0 just after the hour mark. The goalkeeper still had a lot of ups and downs playing for a leaky Lorient side but was steadier if compared to the previous season, with six clean sheets and just 43 goals allowed over 31 starts.