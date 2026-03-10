Yvon Mvogo News: Concedes one goal
Mvogo made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lille.
Mvogo made one save and conceded one goal in Sunday's match against Lille, extending his run to three straight matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper is going through a difficult stretch, recording just two saves while conceding six goals over his last three appearances. He will look to bounce back in a tough matchup against Lens on Saturday.
