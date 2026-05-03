Yvon Mvogo News: Four saves against PSG

Mvogo recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain.

Mvogo endured a difficult evening in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Parc des Princes, gifting the hosts the opening goal in the first half when he pushed Désiré Doué's cross directly into Ibrahim Mbaye, who had the simple task of steering the rebound into an empty net from close range. The Swiss goalkeeper recovered his composure to make several key saves across the 90 minutes, including a sharp stop to deny Lee Kang-in's fierce drive and keeping his side in the match during PSG's dominant possession spells. Mvogo has now conceded 41 Ligue 1 goals this season across 29 appearances, making 70 saves and keeping five clean sheets during that span. He will look to bounce back against bottom-placed Metz in the next league fixture.