Mvogo conceded four goals at the Velodrome in his first game back with the Merlus. He finished with four saves as Marseille put eight shots on target from 15 attempts. Lorient played with 10 men from the 10th minute, leaving the goalkeeper under constant pressure. Mvogo's best moment came when he denied a point-blank Mason Greenwood header shortly after the hour to show why Lorient wanted to continue with him for the next two seasons. Mvogo will aim to secure a clean sheet next Sunday against Le Havre, an important game already in the relegation battle.