Yvon Mvogo News: Keeps clean sheet against OM

Mvogo made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Marseille.

Mvogo posted a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 home win over Marseille, making two saves including a sharp reaction stop to deny Timothy Weah in the 49th minute as Marseille searched for a breakthrough after the break. He stayed poised under pressure all game despite Marseille controlling possession and firing off 16 shots, with les Phoceens only putting two on frame across the full 90. Mvogo now has two clean sheets in his last nine Ligue 1 appearances, and this marks Lorient's most impressive defensive showing of the second half of their season as he heads into Sunday's matchup against Strasbourg looking to carry that momentum.