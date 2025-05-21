Yvon Mvogo News: Reliable between posts

Mvogo kept 13 clean sheets and conceded 29 goals in 33 Ligue 2 matches for Lorient in the 2024-25 season.

Mvogo provided stability and experience at the back, contributing significantly to Lorient's defensive solidity as they conceded less than a goal per game. His consistent performances were instrumental in the team's strong league campaign, helping secure a spot for the next Ligue 1 season and winning the Ligue 2 title. Mvogo's leadership and shot-stopping abilities were key factors in Lorient's success and earned him the best goalie award for the season.