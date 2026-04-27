Yvon Mvogo News: Suffers comeback loss

Mvogo recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Strasbourg.

Yvogo suffered a heavy second half comeback, conceding three goals for the first time in eight games. He now has only one clean sheet across his last nine games, a run in which he has allowed 14 goals and made 22 saves, with five clean sheets in the league this season overall. Sunday brings a difficult clash against Paris Saint-Germain .