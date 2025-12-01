Mvogo was beaten only by his own midfielder when Arthur Avom's header looped into the net for the opening goal, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. After that, he faced just two shots on target and saved both, standing up well to Tiago Gouveia's effort before the break and later clawing away a close-range header from Kevin Omoruyi. He was alert when called upon and read crosses well as Nice pushed with more territory and set pieces late on. Mvogo will look to build on that performance at home against Lyon on Sunday.