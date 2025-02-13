Zabi News: Receives two matches ban

Zabi received a straight red card in the 87th minute of Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Lyon and will be suspended for the next two games, the league announced.

Zabi was sent off in Sunday's match just 12 minutes after coming on and will be suspended for the next two games. He will be available for the French Cup match against Angers on Feb. 25, with his next league appearance set for Feb. 28 against Monaco. His suspension should not impact the starting lineup, as he has only played 17 minutes since joining during the transfer window.