Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zabi headshot

Zabi News: Sees red Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Zabi picked up a red card and was sent off in the 87th minute of Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Lyon.

Zabi was shown a red card and sent off, meaning he will be suspended for Sunday's game against Angers, at least pending the disciplinary committee's decision on any additional games. His suspension shouldn't affect the starting squad since it was only his second game with his new club and he played just 17 minutes in total.

Zabi
Reims
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now