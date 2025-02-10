Zabi News: Sees red Sunday

Zabi picked up a red card and was sent off in the 87th minute of Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Lyon.

Zabi was shown a red card and sent off, meaning he will be suspended for Sunday's game against Angers, at least pending the disciplinary committee's decision on any additional games. His suspension shouldn't affect the starting squad since it was only his second game with his new club and he played just 17 minutes in total.