Zac MacMath Injury: Still in rehabilitation process
MacMath (back) is still in his rehabilitation process following a long-term back injury. He is currently out, according to the MLS injury report.
MacMath is recovering from a long-term back injury, with no specific return date. He could potentially return in late April or early May. His absence will result in a change, as he was the starting goalkeeper last season. Rafael will start in goal until MacMath is ready to compete for the position.
