Zac MacMath headshot

Zac MacMath Injury: Still in rehabilitation process

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

MacMath (back) is still in his rehabilitation process following a long-term back injury. He is currently out, according to the MLS injury report.

MacMath is recovering from a long-term back injury, with no specific return date. He could potentially return in late April or early May. His absence will result in a change, as he was the starting goalkeeper last season. Rafael will start in goal until MacMath is ready to compete for the position.

Zac MacMath
Real Salt Lake
