Zac McGraw Injury: Present in team training

McGraw (back) took part in some drills with the squad during Thursday's practice, Adam Susman of The Timber Review reports.

McGraw is nearing a return to full workload after missing the first eight games of the season while recovering from back surgery. However, he hasn't played in an MLS match in over a year, so it could take some more time for him to get significant playing time. Until then, Finn Surman and Alex Bonetig will remain the team's top center-back options.