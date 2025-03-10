Zac McGraw News: Concedes penalty in 2-0 defeat

McGraw registered three clearancesand one interception in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Nashville SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 5th minute.

McGraw fouled Sam Surridge in the fifth minute of the game to give Nashville an early penalty and earned an early yellow card. He was subbed for the first time this season, coming at halftime. James Pantemis saved the penalty and kept the score at 0-0. The defender did make three clearances during the game.