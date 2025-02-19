Zac McGraw News: Signs contract extension until 2026

McGraw has signed a contract extension with Portland Timbers until 2026 with a club option year in 2027, the club announced. "Zac has continued to play an important role within the team. This extension is further credit to his work ethic and dedication during his time in Portland, and is deserving of this moment," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy.

McGraw has made 74 appearances (50 starts) for the Timbers, scoring two goals and an assist in regular season play. He netted a brace against Club Leon in a 2-1 Leagues Cup win on July 28, 2024. Internationally, he has four caps for Canada and played 90 minutes in a 2-2 draw against the United States in the 2023 Gold Cup quarterfinals.