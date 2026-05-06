Zach Abbott Injury: Likely available Thursday

Abbott (concussion) is likely to be available for Thursday's Europa League semifinal return leg against Aston Villa, according to coach Vitor Pereira, per Jak Netting of VAVEL. "I think he's okay. We spoke yesterday and I think he's in a good condition. He's available I think."

Abbott had been forced off in stoppage time of the first half against Chelsea following a clash of heads, raising concerns over his availability for such a high-stakes European fixture. His likely clearance from concussion protocol is a relief for Nottingham Forest heading into one of the biggest nights of their season, though his role figures to remain a reserve one given Neco Williams' expected return to the right-back position.