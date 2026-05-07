Zach Abbott Injury: Not in squad Thursday

Abbott (concussion) is not in the squad for Thursday's Europa League semifinal versus Aston Villa.

Abbott was believed to have an option to play Thursday, according to the manager's words in the presser, where he said he was fine, but he didn't make the bench in the end. As a young player who's only a depth option at the back, Abbott won't have a lot of upside even when healthy and available. It remains to be seen if he'll make the squad to face Newcastle United on Sunday.