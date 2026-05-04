Zach Abbott Injury: Off before halftime

Abbott was forced off in stoppage time of the first half in Monday's match against Chelsea due to an apparent concussion.

Abbott was involved in a clash of heads at the end of the half Monday and would leave the field after the scary incident, appearing to be taken off as a concussion substitute. This is a bit worrying for the defender, as he already sees minimal time in a reserve role, likely to now miss at least one of their remaining matches due to concussion protocol. That said, the team shouldn't take too much of a hit because of his injury, as Neco Williams will likely return to right back in the coming matches.