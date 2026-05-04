Zach Abbott Injury: Off before halftime
Abbott was forced off in stoppage time of the first half in Monday's match against Chelsea due to an apparent concussion.
Abbott was involved in a clash of heads at the end of the half Monday and would leave the field after the scary incident, appearing to be taken off as a concussion substitute. This is a bit worrying for the defender, as he already sees minimal time in a reserve role, likely to now miss at least one of their remaining matches due to concussion protocol. That said, the team shouldn't take too much of a hit because of his injury, as Neco Williams will likely return to right back in the coming matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now