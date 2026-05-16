Zach Abbott Injury: Should be available Sunday

Abbott (concussion) was spotted in team training Friday and should be an option for Sunday's clash against Manchester United, the club posted.

Abbott had been ruled out of the Newcastle fixture while working through concussion protocol, but his return to collective sessions is a clean bill of health heading into the final two fixtures of Nottingham Forest's season. The young defender figures to slot back into his depth role rather than pushing for an immediate starting spot, but his likely availability gives coach Vitor Pereira a full complement of options for the clash against the Red Devils.