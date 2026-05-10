Zach Abbott Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Abbott (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Newcastle United.

Abbott has been unable to earn a place in the squad for Sunday's clash against Newcastle United. The young defender is a depth option at the back with limited upside even when healthy and available, meaning his continued absence is unlikely to significantly impact the coaching staff's plans for the weekend. His situation will be monitored in the coming days as the club hopes to have him back available before the campaign draws to a close.