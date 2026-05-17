Zach Abbott News: Option off bench

Abbott (concussion) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Manchester United.

Abbott cleared concussion protocol after being spotted in team training Friday, with the club confirming his availability ahead of the clash against Manchester United. The young defender had been ruled out of the Newcastle fixture while working through protocol, and coach Vitor Pereira opted to ease him back carefully with a bench role rather than throwing him straight into the starting lineup. His likely availability gives Nottingham Forest a full complement of defensive options heading into the final two fixtures of the season.