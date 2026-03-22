Zach Booth headshot

Zach Booth Injury: Picks up knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Booth is out for the time being due to a knee injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Booth is not with his team as they prepare for Sunday, with the forward suffering from a knee injury. He has not started in their past two games, but was a starter to begin the season, so this is a rough loss of depth. However, it will not force a change as he tries to recover during the international break.

Zach Booth
Real Salt Lake
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