Zach Booth Injury: Subs off injured against Minnesota

Booth was forced to leave Saturday's 1-1 draw against Minnesota United with a thigh issue.

Booth has been filling in for Zavier Gozo (hip) at right wing-back, so losing him for future matches adds serious concern for the club in that role. The fact that Booth got hurt in a non-contact play suggests he's dealing with a significant blow and could miss at least the next couple of weeks. Dominik Marczuk came off the bench Saturday and might be the next candidate to play on the right flank if both Gozo and Booth stay out in the short term.