Zach Booth News: Hammers home first MLS goal
Booth scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing twice inaccurately and creating a chance during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Minnesota.
Booth opened the scoring in the 22nd minute while tying for the team-high in chances created. The goal was the first in Booth's career as the 22-year-old has combined for three shots, two chances created and two crosses over his last three appearances.
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