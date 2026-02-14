Zach Booth News: Joins RSL on loan

Booth has completed a loan move from Excelsior Rotterdam to Real Salt Lake for the 2026 MLS Season, with an option to purchase, his new club announced.

Booth joins Real Salt Lake on loan for the 2026 MLS season from Excelsior Rotterdam with an option to buy. The 21-year-old midfielder returns to Utah after logging 40 appearances in Leicester City's youth system and 52 professional matches in the Netherlands with Volendam and Excelsior. He has also earned seven caps with the United States Under-17 and Under-19 national teams.